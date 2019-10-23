S. Korea, US May Skip Combined Vigilant Ace Exercise for 2nd Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are reportedly considering skipping a combined wintertime air exercise for the second straight year.A South Korean Defense Ministry official said on Sunday that discussions are under way between the two nations on the postponement of the Vigilant Ace air exercise, adding a final decision has not yet been made.The two allies are expected to decide on the exercises around the time of the Security Consultative Meeting(SCM), an annual high-level defense dialogue set for mid-November.Last year, air forces of the two nations skipped Vigilant Ace after discussing the matter at the SCM in Washington in October.There is speculation that South Korean and American military authorities are inclined to skip the air exercise this year as well amid efforts to denuclearize North Korea, despite little progress in nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.