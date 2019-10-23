Assembly Speaker Visits Japan for G20 Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang is visiting Japan to attend an international conference amid frayed ties with the neighboring nation.Moon arrived in Tokyo on Sunday afternoon for a four-day visit to attend a Group of 20 parliamentary speakers meeting.According to Moon's office, the assembly speaker on Monday will deliver a keynote speech on fair and open trade at the gathering amid concerns over the months-long trade row between South Korea and Japan.Moon had planned to meet with Japanese lawmakers on the sidelines of the speakers' meeting to try and resolve tensions but the meeting was canceled before his departure from South Korea.Following his Japan trip, the speaker will head to Mexico City on Wednesday to attend another parliamentary speakers' gathering hosted by MIKTA, an informal partnership between South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia.Moon will then visit San Francisco on Friday before returning to South Korea next Monday.