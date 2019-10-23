BMW Catches Fire for 6th Time since Late Oct.

Photo : KBS News

A BMW vehicle caught fire in South Korea on Sunday, the sixth such incident since late last month.A BMW X6 SUV caught fire while on the road at around 9 p.m. Sunday in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. The driver reportedly saw smoke near the engine compartment prior to the flames.No one was injured in the accident but the car was incinerated. Authorities are looking into the exact cause of the fire.BMW earlier recalled some 170-thousand vehicles across 65 different models due to fire danger, but consumer safety concerns remain unabated as the luxury German imports continue to ignite.