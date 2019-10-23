Menu Content

Write: 2019-11-04 10:15:00Update: 2019-11-04 11:16:36

S. Korea to Participate in Multinational Submarine Rescue Drills

Photo : KBS News

South Korea will take part in a multinational submarine rescue exercise off the coast of Australia beginning on Monday.

The South Korean Navy said it has deployed the 12-hundred-ton Yi Sun-sin submarine to the Pacific Reach 2019 exercise, which will run through November 15.

The exercise, hosted by the Royal Australian Navy, involves nine naval vessels from six countries: South Korea, the United States, Japan, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia.

The navies will join diverse training programs to improve rescue techniques in accident and other emergency situations involving a submarine. Participants will carry out maritime rescue drills for a week from Friday using deep-submergence rescue vehicles. 

The South Korean Navy said that the exercise will train rescue skills and enhance cooperation and interoperability in the field of submarine rescue.
