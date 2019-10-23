President Moon Emphasizes Free Trade at ASEAN Plus Three Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in emphasized the need to maintain free trade at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) Plus Three summit in Thailand on Monday.In opening remarks, Moon said ASEAN member states, plus South Korea, China and Japan, got together for the first time some two decades ago during the Asian financial crisis.He said they succeeded in creating a strong economic bloc that accounts for 30 percent of the world economy.Moon said, however, that trade protectionism is growing again, adding that nations should restore the world economy to a path of "expanded balance" from one of "diminished balance."