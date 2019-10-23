Defense Minister: GSOMIA should be Kept if it Helps Security

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo says he believes South Korea should maintain its intelligence sharing pact with Japan if it aids security.Speaking at a parliamentary defense committee meeting on Monday, the minister said he has spoken in parliament about the importance of the bilateral agreement many times, but issues about Japan's export restrictions must be resolved.The agreement, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA), is set to expire on November 22.Meanwhile, a Japanese daily said on Monday that South Korea and Japan are working to hold a defense ministers’ meeting later this month in Thailand.According to the Sankei Shimbun, Seoul and Tokyo are fine-tuning a plan to have Minister Jeong and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono meet behind closed doors on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Minister's Meeting-Plus.The gathering is set to be held in Bangkok from November 16 to 19.The daily said if the meeting takes place, Jeong and Kono will discuss Korean Peninsula affairs and GSOMIA.The paper said efforts to open the defense ministers’ meeting come amid a need for both governments to confirm cooperation in security as threats from North Korea escalate.The newspaper said, however, that even if the meeting is held, South Korea is unlikely to change its GSOMIA decision.