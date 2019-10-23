Prosecutors Raid FSC as Part of Probe into Fresh Allegations Against Ex-Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are raiding the Financial Services Commission(FSC) as part of a probe into allegations that former Justice Minister Cho Kuk interfered in an inspection of Yoo Jae-soo, the former vice mayor of Busan for economic affairs, while Cho served as a presidential secretary.Prosecutors began combing the FSC’s head office in Seoul Monday morning and are securing materials related to Yoo, who is suspected of receiving undue preferential treatment when he headed the FSC’s financial policy department back in 2017.Yoo is suspected of receiving monetary and other bribes from some companies being monitored by the financial watchdog.At the time, Yoo became subject to an inspection by a special team under Cho’s purview as then-senior presidential secretary for civil affairs. Yoo was not disciplined for the alleged improprieties, inviting suspicion that Cho’s team may have engaged in a cover-up.Prosecutors launched an investigation into the matter last Wednesday and raided four locations after getting a complaint stating that Cho, along with Park Hyung-chul and Lee In-kul -- the chief of the president’s anti-corruption office and former chief of the special inspection team, respectively -- had suspended the inspection into Yoo.