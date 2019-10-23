Transport Ministry Accident Probe Board Begins Investigating Chopper Crash

Photo : YONHAP News

The Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board has launched a probe into the fatal helicopter crash that occurred near the Dokdo islets last week.According to the board under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Korea Coast Guard officials, the helicopter’s salvaged fuselage will soon be transported from the Port of Pohang to Gimpo Airport. Authorities are reviewing whether to transport it via land or by sea.Shortly after the emergency rescue chopper crashed into the East Sea on Thursday night, the investigation board sent five officials to find out details surrounding the incident.Authorities are working to locate the black box that was housed between the chopper’s fuselage and tail rotor, which is still missing along with other parts of the aircraft.The investigation board said it will closely study the fuselage to find out what happened.