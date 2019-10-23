Assembly Speaker Proposes Private Fundraising to Compensate Victims of Wartime Forced Labor

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang says a bill has been drafted to facilitate compensation for victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor by raising funds from South Korean and Japanese firms.Japan’s Kyodo News said Moon made the remarks on Monday to reporters in Tokyo, where he is attending a Group of 20 parliamentary speakers’ meeting.He said the funds would be raised by anyone who wishes to participate, regardless of nationality, stressing that the fundraising would be on a voluntary basis.Earlier in June, President Moon Jae-in proposed both South Korean and Japanese companies come up with the financial compensation the Supreme Court deemed wartime labor victims were entitled to, but Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rejected the offer.