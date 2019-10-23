Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 1.43%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 30-point-04 points, or one-point-43 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-130-point-24.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining six-point-11 points, or point-92 percent, to close at 668-point-45.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened six-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-159-point-two won.