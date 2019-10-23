Political Parties Gear Up For April's General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's political parties have begun preparations for next year's general elections amid prolonged partisan wrangling over the handling of a series of fast-tracked reform bills.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Monday announced its planning team, including DP Secretary General Yun Ho-jung and party think tank chief Yang Jeong-cheol, to draw up strategies, campaign policies and nomination guidelines for the upcoming elections.The DP will also form its election polling committee after the National Assembly's regular session ends on December ninth and launch a separate committee to scout new talent around the same time.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), which already began scouting for new politicians to represent it, launched its planning team led by LKP Secretary General Park Maeng-woo.The LKP, which announced its first group of recruits last week, plans to unveil another group in the coming weeks.Partisan dispute over fast-tracked electoral and judicial reform bills further intensified as the parties started gearing up for the elections, with the DP accusing the LKP of blocking the passage of the bills to protect the prosecution and party interests.The LKP, which argues establishing an agency to probe corruption by high-ranking government officials is part of the DP's attempt to cover up controversies under the Moon Jae-in administration, claimed the related bill was unconstitutional.