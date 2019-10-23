'N. Korea, China Held 36 Official Exchanges This Year'

Photo : YONHAP News

Exchanges between North Korea and China have sharply increased this year, as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.A diplomatic source in Beijing said Monday that official bilateral exchanges, including state visits made by the leaders of the two countries, totaled 36 as of mid-October.Among them, 30 involved the North Korean side visiting China.If civic sector exchanges are also included, the figure would likely be much higher than past years.Such exchanges between Beijing and Pyongyang shot up after Chinese President Xi Jingping made a state visit to the North in June and called for the strengthening of ties and cooperation in diverse areas such as education, sports and media.In December, North Korea's Moranbong Band will hold a month-long concert tour across China to celebrate 70 years since diplomatic relations were forged.