Prosecution Undecided on Whether to Question Ex-Minister Cho

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution says that it has yet to schedule any summons for former Justice Minister Cho Kuk as part of the investigation into corruption allegations surrounding his family.According to a prosecution official on Monday, no decision has been made whether to question Cho regarding his possible involvement in his wife's alleged crimes, before she is released next Monday.The official said that questioning for Cho’s wife, Chung Kyung-shim, is being interrupted by the lack of cooperation from the suspect on health grounds and other reasons.Since being arrested last month, Chung has twice refused to be questioned, including on Monday.Chung has been interrogated four times so far regarding suspicions that she forged academic documents to help her daughter get into elite schools and for alleged illegal investments by a family-run firm.