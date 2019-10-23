Moon Vows S. Korea's Commitment to Joint, Sustainable Prosperity in Asia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has stressed South Korea’s support for efforts by East Asian countries to embrace less developed countries in Asia in order to prosper together.Moon made the remark Monday during an event on sustainable development held on the sidelines of summits being held by the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in Bangkok, adding that Seoul will also fulfill its responsibility regarding multinational efforts to strengthen partnerships across the region.He said inclusivity is part of Asian tradition and has been a driving factor for the regional partnership on sustainable development.Moon also emphasized South Korea's faithful implementation of the Paris Agreement, noting that it is the first in Asia to implement an emissions trading system, as well as the country's efforts to transform itself into a sustainable economy, including drafting roadmaps on environment-friendly energy.The president also vowed active participation in regional efforts to live well together and increase cooperation with the ASEAN on hydrogen economy, future cars, smart cities, water management and infrastructure.He also promised to increase South Korea's official development assistance(ODA) for its New Southern Policy partners at least two-fold by 2022 from the current level.