LKP Floor Leader Vows to Appear for Questioning in Fast-Track Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Floor leader Na Kyung-won of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party says she will accept a prosecution summons to appear for questioning over parliamentary scuffles that unfolded in April over the fast-tracking of key reform bills.A defense team representing the LKP submitted a letter of opinion on Monday to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the case.The letter contains the floor leader's stance regarding complaints filed against 60 LKP members over clashes that resulted when they tried to physically block the bills from being fast-tracked.Lawyer Seok Dong-hyeon told reporters that Na will show up for questioning in the near future, adding that a timetable will be announced after they coordinate with investigators.In the letter, Na described the blockade as "justified self-defense in order to prevent an illegal act and defend the Constitution."She said she believed keeping silent on the fast-tracking of the bills by the ruling camp would have amounted to a dereliction of duty and therefore a collective action was inevitable.