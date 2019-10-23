NIS: N. Korean Leader Seeks December Summit with US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's intelligence agency says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seeking to hold a summit with the United States sometime next month.According to Representatives Kim Min-ki of the ruling Democratic Party and Lee Eun-jae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, both senior members of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee, the National Intelligence Service(NIS) believes that Kim aims to hold a December summit with President Donald Trump.The NIS revealed this projection during a closed-door parliamentary audit on Monday.The agency said Pyongyang will likely push for working-level talks with Washington this month or no later than early next month to coordinate the summit agenda.