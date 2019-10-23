S. Korea's FX Reserves Hit New Record in October

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign exchange reserves rose to a new high last month on the weakening of the U.S. dollar.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the total value of the country's foreign exchange reserves came to 406-point-32 billion dollars at the end of October, up three billion dollars from a month earlier.The central bank said that the recent depreciation of the U.S. dollar increased the value of non-dollar currencies when converted into the greenback.The monthly foreign exchange reserves had posted fresh records for three straight months from November last year to January this year, but had not surpassed the January figure on the appreciation of the U.S. dollar.According to the BOK, the value of the dollar against six major currencies fell one-point-five percent on-month in October.South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves at the end of September, with China topping the list, followed by Japan and Switzerland.