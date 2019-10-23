US Stresses Commitment to Indo-Pacific Region after RCEP Trade Deal

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department on Monday issued a report stressing its commitment to the Indo-Pacific region after a China-led bloc of nations agreed to establish the world's largest trade zone that does not include the U.S.The 30-page report titled "A Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Advancing a Shared Vision" noted progress made on U.S. strategy in the region.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an opening message that President Donald Trump has made U.S. engagement in the Indo-Pacific region a "top priority" of his administration.The report said that the U.S. is strengthening and deepening partnerships with countries that share its values and that its alliances with Australia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand have helped sustain peace and security for generations.The report comes after the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world's largest free trade agreement, was announced earlier on Monday by 15 countries, including South Korea, Japan, Australia and the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.