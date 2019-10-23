US Pentagon Suggests Vigilant Ace Air Exercise May Proceed as Scheduled

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Defense Department reportedly said the U.S. and South Korea will carry out a combined wintertime air exercise as scheduled.According to Voice of America on Tuesday, department spokesperson Dave Eastburn said on Monday that the U.S. is proceeding with the "combined flying training event" as planned.Earlier, Seoul-based Yonhap News quoted government sources in Seoul as saying that discussions are under way between the two allies on the postponement of the Vigilant Ace air exercise.The report said the allies are considering skipping the air exercise for the second straight year to support diplomacy to denuclearize North Korea.South Korea and the U.S. are likely to decide on the exercises at the Security Consultative Meeting, an annual high-level defense dialogue set for mid-November.