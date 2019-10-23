Court Rejects Arrest Warrants for 2 Kolon Executives in Drug Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has rejected arrest warrants for two Kolon Life Science executives accused of submitting false data on the gene therapy drug Invossa.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday turned down prosecutors' request to detain the two executives, surnamed Kim and Cho, saying there is insufficient evidence to support a warrant.The prosecution, which launched in investigation into the Invossa case in June, requested the warrants last Wednesday for the two Kolon officials on charges of obstructing performance of official duties.Kim and Cho are accused of submitting a false report on the ingredients of the drug to secure licensing approval. Prosecutors believe the two led Invossa's production and approval procedures.