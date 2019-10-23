Another Body Found from Helicopter Crash near Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

Another body has been found in waters where a helicopter crashed near the Dokdo islets last week.The Donghae Coast Guard said that the body was found early Tuesday during an underwater search by a remotely operated vehicle.The body was found at a location where part of the fuselage was salvaged. It is believed to be the one lost in the salvaging process on Sunday after having been located inside the fuselage.The Coast Guard said that rescue officials are making preparations to retrieve the body.Last Thursday, a rescue helicopter carrying seven people crashed into the East Sea shortly after taking off from Dokdo. Two bodies were recovered on Saturday near the fuselage, identified as a co-pilot and a mechanic.