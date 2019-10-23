N. Korea Criticizes US over Terrorism Report

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has criticized the United States for including the communist regime on its list of state sponsors of terrorism, warning that the window for dialogue between the two countries is narrowing due to such "hostile policy."A spokesperson for the North's Foreign Ministry made the remarks on Tuesday in an interview with North Korean state media.The spokesperson said that the U.S.' move to brand the North as a state sponsor of terrorism at a sensitive time when dialogue is at a stalemate is an insult to and breach of trust against Pyongyang.The spokesperson also said that the North condemns and fully rejects the recent U.S. terrorism report as a serious political provocation.Denouncing the "hostile policy" against the North, the spokesperson added that the channel of dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang continues to narrow due to the U.S.' attitude.In the U.S. State Department's annual Country Reports on Terrorism published on Friday, North Korea is labeled as a state sponsor of terrorism.However, an earlier description of the regime's "dangerous and malicious behavior" has been omitted in the latest report, apparently in consideration of ongoing diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea.