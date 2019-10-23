Court to Consider Arrest Warrants in Music Show Vote-rigging Scandal

Photo : KBS News

A Seoul court will deliberate on Tuesday prosecutors' request for arrest warrants for four people suspected of manipulating votes for an audition program that aired on the music channel Mnet earlier in July.The four individuals, including the producer of the program “Produce X 101,” appeared at the Seoul Central District Court for a hearing on the warrant request.A court decision is expected to come as early as Tuesday afternoon.Suspicions of vote-rigging arose after unlikely participants advanced in the final round of the music audition show while some fan favorites did not. Further, the vote totals of the top 20 candidates were found to all be multiples of the same number.Meanwhile, other Mnet audition programs have come under suspicions of being rigged as well. Police launched an investigation into the suspicions in July, conducting six raids and booking employees from five different entertainment agencies.