Former Justice Minister's Wife Grilled by Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are questioning Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, for the fifth time since her arrest on October 23.According to the prosecution, Chung was summoned to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office from the Seoul Detention Center early Tuesday to be questioned in the presence of her lawyer.She has been summoned six times since her arrest, but failed to attend twice due to poor health. Of the four questioning sessions Chung participated in, two were cut short at her request.Before her arrest, Chung was diagnosed with a brain tumor and a cerebral infarction. She has complained of other health issues as well, including a problem with her eyes.Chung lost sight out of her right eye in a childhood accident.Following a probe into charges related to Chung and Cho's daughter's college admission, the prosecution is now reportedly focusing on allegations related with family investments into a private equity fund.Momentum has apparently slowed, however, and the fund probe is expected to take more time until prosecutors summon the former justice minister.