London Korean Film Festival Begins

The 14th London Korean Film Festival, which kicked off on Friday, will showcase some 60 Korean films for two weeks until next Thursday.The Korean Cultural Centre UK said on Monday that "The Seashore Village" by director Kim Soo-yong opened the festival at the Regent Street Cinema in London.After the festival closes next Thursday with "Scattered Night" by director Lee Ji-hyoung, Korean films will be shown in six U.K. cities, including Nottingham, Glasgow and Manchester between November 18 and 24.