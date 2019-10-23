Top US Official to Visit Seoul Ahead of GSOMIA Expiration

Photo : KBS News

A top U.S. official for Asia is set to arrive in Seoul this week for talks with South Korean officials ahead of the expiration of a military intelligence-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan.After landing late Tuesday, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs David Stilwell on Wednesday is scheduled to pay a courtesy call to Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and hold a series of meetings with Seoul officials.Stilwell's three-day visit comes ahead of the November 22 termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Tokyo, under which the two sides share key military intelligence regarding North Korea.South Korea decided not to renew the intel-sharing pact, considered a platform for trilateral cooperation between the U.S. and its allies, after Tokyo enforced export curbs against Seoul in an apparent protest over South Korean top court rulings on colonial-era grievances.Seoul has said it won't retract the decision unless Tokyo withdraws the trade restrictions and has asked Washington to help resolve the row.The U.S., for its part, has urged Seoul to reverse its decision on GSOMIA. Stilwell, while in Japan last week, called on both Seoul and Tokyo to "find creative solutions," adding the pact benefits all three countries involved.