Domestic Conservative Groups Protest Anti-Japanese Education at Seoul High School

Several conservative civic groups in South Korea said on Tuesday they will file a criminal accusation against the principal and a teacher at Seoul high school over anti-Japanese education they allegedly forced upon their students.



Revealing the plan in a press conference in front of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in Seoul, the groups accused the teacher and the principal at Inhun High School of violating the constitution by failing to observe neutrality in education, adding their activities may amount to abuse of power.



The civic groups claim that the two forced students to wear anti-Japanese slogans on their back during a sporting event at the school last month. They argued that some of the students were forced to stand in front of their classmates and denounce Japan's Shinzo Abe government and his ruling party.



Controversy over the alleged activities erupted after an online petition was posted on the Seoul education office’s website calling for disciplinary measures against the teacher and the principal.



More than ten-thousand people signed the online petition, meeting the requirement for education authorities to respond.