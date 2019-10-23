Freedom House: S. Korea Has Partial Freedom on Internet

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-based human rights group has once again labeled South Korea a "partly free" country on the Internet.The annual “Freedom on the Net” report from Freedom House that was released on Tuesday ranked South Korea 19th out of the 65 countries surveyed. South Korea was one notch higher than last year.However, with 64 points out of 100, South Korea was tied with several other “partly free” countries, including Nigeria, Angola, Tunisia, and Brazil.The countries were assessed in three categories: violations of user rights, limits on content, and obstacles to access. South Korea had its worst score in user rights’ violations, logging just 19 out of 40 points.Freedom House expressed concern that some South Korean women are being targeted online for their support for feminist movements, and also pointed out that many women in the country are exposed to discrimination, harassment and violence on the Web.Iceland topped the overall list with 95 points, followed by Estonia and Canada.