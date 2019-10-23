S. Korean Trade Minister Expects Export Boost through RCEP

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s trade minister says a massive multinational free trade deal just agreed by over a dozen Asia-Pacific countries, including South Korea, will help boost the country’s exports.Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo on Tuesday expressed his views on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP), following the closure of seven-year-long negotiations on the pact in Thailand on Monday.Pointing to South Korea's contracting exports over the past 11 months, Sung welcomed RCEP as a big boost for South Korean exporters, adding it will bring diversification in trade partnerships and improve local firms’ access to the respective region.He particularly noted the addition of e-commerce-related chapters, saying the annexes have laid a solid foundation for South Korea’s entry into the fast-growing e-commerce market in ASEAN regions. He also insisted the deal will be mutually reciprocal for every signatory thanks in part to chapters on cooperation.He said the government will make sure the benefits will be felt by South Korean companies and the public and reflect various public opinions in its implementation through task forces.The RCEP agreement involves 15 countries: all ten ASEAN members, South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.