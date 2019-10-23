Japan Urges S. Korean Effort on Bilateral Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has said that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe clearly conveyed Tokyo's stance on bilateral issues with Seoul during his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that took place on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Thailand on Monday.According to Japanese media, Suga said in a regular briefing Tuesday that the prime minister held talks with Moon for about ten minutes and conveyed Tokyo's position on bilateral issues.Suga added that his country remains unchanged in its request for a wise response from South Korea.In a news conference on Tuesday, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono also called on Seoul to make a wise decision regarding a military intelligence sharing agreement with Tokyo that it had decided to terminate.Kono said ending the pact will not send a desirable message in the current circumstances.