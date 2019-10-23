'US Army Base in S. Korea a Target for N. Korea'

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. news outlet says a multi-billion-dollar plan to move thousands of U.S. troops further away from the Demilitarized Zone in order to get them out of the firing range of North Korean artillery appears to have failed.The National Interest report said that, at the same time Americans are moving onto their new base in South Korea, the North has been testing a longer-range rocket that can hit the facility.David Axe, defense editor at the National Interest, said that the new base, Camp Humphreys, lies 80 kilometers south of Seoul, and to escape urban congestion and North Korean artillery, the Pentagon in 2004 brokered a deal with the South Korean government to expand Camp Humphreys and concentrate U.S. troops and their families there.He said until recently, Humphreys lay beyond the range of most North Korean artillery but that has changed.Axe notes that three times this year — most recently in late October — Pyongyang has tested a new, “super-large” multiple-launch rocket. The new rocket is said to have a range of up to 370 kilometers.