Producers of K-pop Audition Show Arrested over Vote Rigging

Photo : YONHAP News

Two producers of the popular K-pop audition program "Produce X 101" have been put behind bars over allegations of vote rigging.Following an arrest warrant hearing Tuesday, a Seoul court agreed to the prosecution's request to keep music channel Mnet producers Ahn Joon-young and Kim Yong-beom in custody for the duration of their trial.The court said it recognizes prima facie evidence of the accusations that Ahn and Kim rigged audience votes in the final round of the popular live TV contest, tilting the results towards certain contestants.Suspicions of vote manipulation arose after unlikely participants advanced in the final round of the show in July while some fan favorites did not.While granting Ahn and Kim's arrest warrants, the court rejected prosecutors' request that a show staff member and an official at an entertainment agency be arrested as well for their alleged role in the scandal.