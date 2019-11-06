S. Korea-US Senior Economic Dialogue to Open Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

The fourth South Korea-U.S. Senior Economic Dialogue will open in Seoul on Wednesday.Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho will represent South Korea while the U.S. will be represented by Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach.A Foreign Ministry official said the two sides will reaffirm that close economic cooperation is a key pillar of Seoul-Washington relations and seek ways to advance bilateral economic cooperation under South Korea’s "New Southern Policy" and the U.S'. Indo-Pacific strategy.The two allies will discuss ways to boost cooperation in the fields of energy, environment and health and also discuss the economic empowerment of women.Based on the discussions, the two sides are set to adopt a joint statement.The upcoming meeting is the fourth of its kind to be held since November 2015.