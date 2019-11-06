S. Korean Institute and UNEP Office to Foster Talent for Environment

Photo : YONHAP News

An institute under the Environment Ministry says it signed a memorandum of understanding with the UN Environment Program(UNEP) on fostering talent to tackle environmental issues.The National Institute of Environmental Human Resources Development made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it had signed an accord with UNEP's Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific.The two sides will jointly develop an education program for developing environmental policies, technologies and talent. The two sides will pool data and human capital to that end and plan to hold regular meetings more than once a year.As part of the accord, the two sides will hold a six-day education program from November 25 on managing resource recycling policies in a bid to realize a circular economy.