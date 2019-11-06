Coastal Fishery Output in September Down 44%

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s coastal fishery output in September was found to have nearly halved compared to last year.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Wednesday that coastal fishery output amounted to 77-thousand tons in September, down 44 percent on-year.The ministry blamed the decrease on a series of recent typhoons, including Lingling and Tapah.According to the ministry, the amount of mackerel caught plunged 71 percent and red snow crab 61 percent in September on-year while the amount of horse mackerel and blue crab grew 19 percent and 16 percent, respectively.The value of coastal fishery output for September stood at nearly 355 billion won, down from last year’s nearly 493 billion won.