Top US Diplomat for East Asia Arrives in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs David Stilwell arrived in South Korea late Tuesday for talks ahead of the expiration of a military intelligence-sharing pact between Seoul and Tokyo.Upon arriving at Incheon International Airport, Stilwell said that he looks forward to productive meetings with South Korean officials to reaffirm that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is the “cornerstone of peace and security here in the region.”Stilwell said that during the East Asia Summit in Bangkok, which he attended before arriving on the Korean Peninsula, Seoul and Washington held very productive meetings and development was a key topic of discussions.He noted South Korea's transformation from a foreign aid recipient to an international donor following the Korean War and the nation's subsequent economic development. Stilwell added that Seoul is a "great partner" in development for the region.Some observers have said that by making such remarks, Stilwell was calling on Seoul to expand its contribution to the U.S.’ Indo-Pacific strategy and was indirectly stressing the need for South Korea to pay more to maintain U.S. troop presence on the peninsula.Later in the day, Stilwell is scheduled to meet top government officials, including Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.