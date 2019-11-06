Third Body from Helicopter Crash Retrieved

Photo : YONHAP News

Coast guard officials have retrieved another body that was found in waters where a helicopter crashed near the Dokdo islets last week.The Donghae Coast Guard said that the body was retrieved around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday after it was found earlier that day during an underwater search by a remotely operated vehicle.The body was found at a location where part of the fuselage was salvaged. It is believed to be the one lost in the salvaging process on Sunday after having been located inside the fuselage.The retrieved body will be transported to a hospital in Daegu and will undergo an identification process before being released to bereaved family members.Last Thursday, a rescue helicopter carrying seven people crashed into the East Sea shortly after taking off from Dokdo. Three bodies, including those belonging to a co-pilot and mechanic, have now been recovered.Authorities are continuing their search for the four remaining missing passengers.