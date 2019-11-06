Assembly Speaker Makes Proposal for Wartime Forced Labor Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has proposed providing reparations for Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor by raising funds from South Korean and Japanese firms as well as the people.Moon made the proposal in a lecture at Waseda University in Tokyo on Tuesday.The plan calls for both South Korean and Japanese businesses, as well as members of the South Korean and Japanese public, to pool funds together to provide reparations for the Korean forced labor victims.The South Korean speaker stressed that all fundraising would be voluntary.Earlier in June, Japan rejected a South Korean proposal that sought to raise contributions from only South Korean and Japanese businesses.