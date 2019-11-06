S. Korea Advances to FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarterfinals

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s U-17 men's national soccer team has made it to the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.Coach Kim Jung-soo led Team Korea past Angola, beating what many believe to be a dark horse in the tournament 1-0 in the first round of 16 match-up at the U-17 World Cup held in Brazil on Tuesday.The only goal of the match came in the 33rd minute from forward Choi Min-seo.South Korea's U-17 men's national team advances to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in ten years and the third time overall.The team will face either Japan or Mexico on November tenth and will aim to advance to the semifinals for the first time ever.