Gov't Again Requests Dialogue with N. Korea over Mt. Geumgang Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has again invited North Korea to a working-level dialogue to discuss Pyongyang's plan to remove all South Korean facilities at Mount Geumgang.The Unification Ministry said Wednesday that it sent a message to the North’s Korea-Asia Pacific Peace Committee via the inter-Korean liaison office in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong earlier on Tuesday.In the message, the ministry said it will form a delegation of government and business officials and have the delegation visit the North. The government is apparently reiterating that the two Koreas should discuss the North’s facility removal plan in person.Seoul had also requested face-to-face talks eight days ago via a similar message to the North.Pyongyang refused the initial offer, saying there is no need to hold an in-person meeting on the matter and instead insisted on handling the issue through an exchange of documents.