Economy

S. Korea's Current Account Surplus Reaches 11-month High in September

Write: 2019-11-06 11:54:17Update: 2019-11-06 13:17:12

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's current account surplus reached an eleven-month high in September.

The latest preliminary figures by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday show the country's current account was in the black, with seven-point-48 billion U.S. dollars in September.

The surplus figure marks a drop compared with eleven billion dollars posted a year earlier, declining for eight straight months this year. 

But the September figure marks the largest since October last year when the comparable figure came to nine-point-35 billion dollars. 

With the latest figure, the central bank said its predicted gross annual surplus target of 59 billion will be met.
