Facing a dramatic demographic decline, South Korea has decided to reformulate its defense and other key policies. The size of the nation's standing army will drop by around 80-thousand in just about two years as weaponized drones and other technologies fill in for the shortage of soldiers.
Report: South Korea will reduce the number of its troops by around 80-thousand in about two years to some 500-thousand.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Wednesday held a meeting with related officials, laying out ways to buffer the impact of the nation's drastic population drop.

"Due to low birthrates and an aging population, the reduction in the school-age and conscript population calls for a fundamental change to our current system... Considering changes in modern warfare and the reduction in military human resources, we will revamp the military structure to be based on cutting-edge technologies and reduce standing troops to around 500-thousand by 2022."
Weaponized drones, reconnaissance satellites and other military technologies will fill in for the troop reduction. The government is also considering conscription of naturalized citizens.
With the fertility rate hitting a record low point-98, South Korea's population is predicted to fall from the current 51-point-seven million to less than 40 million in 2067.
Given the sharp drop in school-age children, the government will also launch pan-government consultations next year to reformulate supply and demand for teachers and quotas for universities nationwide.
