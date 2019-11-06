S. Korea to Reduce Standing Army amid Population Decline

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Facing a dramatic demographic decline, South Korea has decided to reformulate its defense and other key policies. The size of the nation's standing army will drop by around 80-thousand in just about two years as weaponized drones and other technologies fill in for the shortage of soldiers.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korea will reduce the number of its troops by around 80-thousand in about two years to some 500-thousand.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Wednesday held a meeting with related officials, laying out ways to buffer the impact of the nation's drastic population drop.[Sound bite: Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (Korean)]"Due to low birthrates and an aging population, the reduction in the school-age and conscript population calls for a fundamental change to our current system... Considering changes in modern warfare and the reduction in military human resources, we will revamp the military structure to be based on cutting-edge technologies and reduce standing troops to around 500-thousand by 2022."Weaponized drones, reconnaissance satellites and other military technologies will fill in for the troop reduction. The government is also considering conscription of naturalized citizens.With the fertility rate hitting a record low point-98, South Korea's population is predicted to fall from the current 51-point-seven million to less than 40 million in 2067.Given the sharp drop in school-age children, the government will also launch pan-government consultations next year to reformulate supply and demand for teachers and quotas for universities nationwide.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.