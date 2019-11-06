Top US Official for Asia Describes Moon-Abe Meeting As 'Encouraging Sign'

Photo : YONHAP News

A top U.S. official for Asia has described this week's meeting between President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as an "encouraging sign" in Seoul and Tokyo's efforts to mend ties frayed over trade and colonial-era grievances.U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs David Stilwell made reference on Wednesday to the leaders' brief meeting on the sidelines of a regional forum in Bangkok after paying courtesy calls to Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young.Stilwell is on a three-day visit to Seoul. It comes ahead of the November 23 termination of Seoul's General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Tokyo, under which the two sides share key military intelligence regarding North Korea.South Korea decided not to renew the intel-sharing pact, considered a platform for trilateral cooperation between the U.S. and its allies, after Tokyo enforced export curbs against Seoul in an apparent protest over South Korean top court rulings on Japan's forced wartime labor issue.Seoul has said it will not retract the decision unless Tokyo withdraws its trade restrictions, and has asked Washington to help resolve the row.Stilwell reportedly did not directly heap pressure on Seoul to reverse its decision during his meetings with Foreign Minister Kang and other diplomats, but instead emphasized the importance of GSOMIA to all three countries involved.