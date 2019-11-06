NHK: Tokyo Cannot Accept S. Korean Parliamentary Speaker's Forced Labor Fund Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has rejected an idea by South Korea's parliamentary speaker for companies and citizens of the two countries to voluntarily create a fund to resolve a dispute over wartime forced labor.Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday that a Japanese government official said Tokyo cannot accept South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang's proposal based on the premise that Japanese firms cover part of the expenses.NHK said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told President Moon Jae-in during their talks in Bangkok on Monday that Tokyo will not change its position regarding the issue.Japan argues that all colonial-era reparation issues were resolved through the 1965 bilateral treaty that normalized relations.Speaker Moon made the proposal Tuesday, during his visit to Japan as part of parliamentary diplomacy to mend ties soured after Tokyo enforced export curbs on Seoul in an apparent protest over South Korean top court rulings on colonial-era grievances.In June, Tokyo rejected Seoul's so-called "one-plus-one" proposal to have firms from both countries jointly create a fund to compensate Korean victims of forced labor during World War Two.