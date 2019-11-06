Top US Diplomat for Asia Seeks to Mend Strained Seoul-Tokyo Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The top American diplomat for East Asia David Stilwell is in Seoul at a time of strained relations between South Korea and Japan. The visit comes about two weeks ahead of the expected expiration of a military intel-sharing pact between the two U.S. allies, and Stilwell is holding a series of meeting with key South Korean officials.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: After meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell appeared gratified with recent signs of improving Seoul-Tokyo relations.[Sound bite: U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell]"Very encouraged while we were there to note that President Moon and Prime Minister Abe had the opportunity to talk and that's an encouraging sign as we watched the relationship improve."(Reporter: Any discussions about GSOMIA?)The meeting comes just weeks ahead of the scheduled expiration of the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA), a military intel-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan.[Sound bite: U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell](Reporter: Mr. Stilwell, did you talk about GSOMIA earlier today?)"We had fantastic discussions today on topics of agreements especially after the event this week in Bangkok at the EAS, so it’s very positive."In response to Japan’s retaliatory trade restrictions, Seoul announced in August it would not renew the pact, widely recognized as a platform for joint security cooperation between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.Seoul and Tokyo are going through the worst period of bilateral relations in decades after the South Korean Supreme Court ordered Japanese companies to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor late last year.In a possible sign of improvement, President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a brief meeting on the sidelines of a regional forum in Bangkok earlier this week, agreeing to resolve pending concerns through dialogue.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.