S. Korea Mulls Requiring Naturalized Male Citizens to Serve Military Duty

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is considering requiring naturalized male citizens to serve in the military as a means to cope with the country's shrinking population and a declining number of draftees.A high-ranking government official said on Wednesday the state-run Korea Institute for Defense Analyses is in the final stage of research on the issue, and based on the results, the Defense Ministry could begin the process of revising related laws as early as next year.Under current law, all able-bodied South Korean are obligated to serve in the military for about two years, but those who are naturalized only serve if they choose to.Around one-thousand people aged 35 or under become naturalized South Koreans each year, and a vast majority of them are ethnic Koreans from China.An official from the Military Manpower Administration said active efforts are being put into the revision in order to promote fairness and reinforce a sense of duty and responsibility among naturalized citizens.The plan comes as the number of draftees, which was 360-thousand in 2016, is projected to fall to 225-thousand in 2025 before dropping to 161-thousand in 2038.