Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.07%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained one-point-51 points, or point-07 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-144-point-15.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing two-point-50 points, or point-37 percent, to close at 669-point-68 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-156-point-nine won.