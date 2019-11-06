Menu Content

S. Korea's Defense Intelligence Agency Chief Gives Contradicting Assessment of N. Korea's ICBM Capability

Write: 2019-11-06 15:45:33Update: 2019-11-06 15:56:35

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior South Korean defense official says it's believed North Korea lacks the capabilities to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) from a transporter erector launcher(TEL), in stark contradiction to what he said a month earlier.

Bareunmirae Party Rep. Lee Hye-hoon, who chairs the parliamentary defense intelligence committee, confirmed on Wednesday that the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Kim Young-hwan, gave the assessment during a closed-door parliamentary audit.

According to Lee, Kim claimed he's held this position for some time and media reports of him giving a contradicting assessment were false.

During an audit of the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) in October, Kim reported that the North is capable of launching an ICBM from a TEL.

Ruling Democratic Party Rep. Kim Min-ki, who is also on the committee, said Kim stated the North had yet to conduct any such launches, while Rep. Lee Eun-jae from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said that Kim revealed Pyongyang had failed a launch attempt.
