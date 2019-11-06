International S. Korea to Help Venezuelan Refugees in Colombia

South Korea plans to provide assistance for socially vulnerable groups of individuals among Venezuelan refugees in Colombia.



South Korean Ambassador to Colombia Kim Doo-sik on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) to cooperate on the issue with Colombian government representatives, including Colombian Health and Social Protection Minister Juan Pablo Uribe Restrepo.



Under the MOU, South Korea will provide vaccines, prenatal tests and nutritional supplements for pregnant and newborn refugees through three regional hospitals in Colombia and help refurbish a hospital in Cucuta city along the Columbia-Venezuela border.



It is part of an approximately three-million U.S. dollar humanitarian assistance package Seoul plans to provide to Venezuela and neighboring countries as part of international efforts to resolve the current crisis in Venezuela.



Nearly five million Venezuelans are said to have fled the country in recent years due to economic difficulties and social chaos, and more than 30 percent of the displaced have settled in Colombia.