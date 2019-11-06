Seoul: Tokyo Should Withdraw Export Curbs to Keep GSOMIA in Place

Photo : KBS News

Seoul has reaffirmed its position that terminating a military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan is inevitable unless Tokyo retracts its trade restrictions.A key presidential official relayed the stance on the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) in a meeting with reporters Wednesday, stressing that Japan’s export curbs on security grounds leaves South Korea no other choice but to drop the military information agreement.The official refused to comment on what message Seoul will convey regarding the issue to visiting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell.Asked whether President Moon Jae-in expects to hold a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of next month’s trilateral summit involving China, the official said nothing has been decided yet.The official emphasized the South Korean government will do its best to resolve current tensions with Japan as soon as possible, adding Japan will do the same.